Online safety for children during the holidays

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- It's the season for gift giving, with some presents including new technology like iPads and cellphones.

But sometimes those price tags can include unwanted attention

Detective Sergeant Steven Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office says that, "If you're not supervising your children, if you're not educating your children on the internet and the do's and dont's of the internet, then they are walking blindly through the world."

Police say any device with internet access can be a gateway for solicitation from a predator and parents are urged to be vigilant for these traps.

"Know exactly what your child is doing on the internet," says Sommers. "Either by spot checking, checking every day or using application or parental blocks."

The Crimes Against Children Research Center reports one in five teenagers in the U.S., who regularly log on to the internet, say they've received unwanted sexual solicitation over the internet.

Police say call the cops if someone suspects a predator has made contact with a child. Contacting the predator personally could hurt the investigation,

"Because it gives that predator a chance to rid of evidence that is maybe be unrecoverable and is required for prosecution," says Sommers.

Child Protect of Mercer County reports serving more than 300 children in 2020. Parents have the power to protect their kids from online predators.

Tonya Milam, of Starting Points Family Resource Center says, "And you know just having a talk with your children that, you know, to be aware that there are people out there that want to hurt children. So don't talk to people you don't know. It can happen to their child, their child can be a victim. And if your child comes to you, make sure to believe them."