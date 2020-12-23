Pardons in killings of Iraqi civilians stir angry response

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pardons of four Blackwater contractors convicted in the shooting deaths of more than a dozen Iraqi civilians has prompted outrage from some human rights activists and Iraqis. The shootings at a crowded Baghdad traffic circle in September 2007 set off an an international outcry and left a reputational black eye on U.S. operations at the height of the Iraq war. The resulting criminal prosecutions spanned years in Washington but came to an abrupt end Tuesday when President Donald Trump pardoned the convicted contractors. That’s an act that human rights activists and some Iraqis decried as a miscarriage of justice.