Raleigh County Sheriff presents bids for construction of new office

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The process of building a new sheriff's department in Raleigh County is moving along.

Leaders with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office presented the county commission with three construction bids for the new building.

Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission met with engineers to review these plans.

They have not yet voted on who will construct the new office.

Scott Van Meter, the Sheriff of Raleigh County said the new department is expected to have many upgrades.

"We'll have a state of the art evidence room and just office building; it'll be great," said Van Meter. "Right now, we have 30 something guys sharing two or three desks at our old office. We've just outgrown it, and now we'll have our own station. It's going to be state of the art."

The Raleigh County Commission is expected to vote on the bids on January 5 at their next meeting.