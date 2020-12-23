The pandemic’s toll includes an airplane parts plant in Va.

A Rolls Royce plant in Virginia that builds turbine blades for jet engines laid off more than 100 workers earlier this year and plans to close the plant in June. Former plant worker Alaina O’Berry found a job with another manufacturer, but is making less money. That is the case for many of her co-workers who were laid off. The plant is an example of the impact the pandemic has had on jobs in the nation’s hard-hit civil aerospace industry. One aircraft industry analyst said Rolls Royce builds engines for widebody jets that cross oceans and the coronavirus has been particularly devastating to international travel. Economic development officials in the area hope the advanced manufacturing plant will be attractive to another company, possibly a pharmaceutical firm.