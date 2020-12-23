Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead and caused an international uproar over the use of private security guards in a war zone.

Supporters of the former contractors at Blackwater Worldwide had lobbied for the pardons, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted.

All four were serving lengthy prison sentences.

The pardons reflect Trump's apparent willingness to give the benefit of the doubt to American service members and contractors when it comes to acts of violence in warzones against civilians.