Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Justice High School 46
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54
Edison 58, Falls Church 54
Floyd County 90, Giles 63
Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37
Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32
South County 56, West Potomac 41
Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45
Union 64, Gate City 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.
Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.
Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.
Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 40, Justice High School 34
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40
Gate City 54, Union 40
George Mason 61, Skyline 43
William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Radford vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/