Wednesday’s Scores

9:58 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Justice High School 46

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54

Edison 58, Falls Church 54

Floyd County 90, Giles 63

Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37

Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32

South County 56, West Potomac 41

Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45

Union 64, Gate City 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst County vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.

Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.

Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 40, Justice High School 34

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40

Gate City 54, Union 40

George Mason 61, Skyline 43

William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Radford vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

