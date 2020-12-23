West Virginia governor: Be ‘super careful’ with COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging caution during holiday celebrations amid record-breaking coronavirus cases and deaths. The state’s positivity rate increased to 11.51%, an alarming number that is triple what public health experts say is safe. West Virginia has reported 66 deaths linked to COVID-19 so far this week, with 23 reported on Wednesday. The state recorded 688 new confirmed virus cases. The governor says the state plans to offer an antibody treatment for people sickened with COVID-19 who are age 65 and over or have underlying health conditions. The state has 1,400 doses of monoclonal antibodies.