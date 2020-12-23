West Virginia governor names counsel as new chief of staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has picked his general counsel and a member of the National Guard as his next chief of staff. Brian Abraham will take over from the Republican governor’s retiring chief of staff, Mike Hall. Hall announced last week that he would leave on Dec. 31. Abraham has been Justice’s general counsel since the governor took office in January 2017. He is also chair of the joint staff in the West Virginia National Guard. The governor’s office says Abraham previously served in Iraq.