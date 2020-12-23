White Christmas forecast in much of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Forecasters say much of West Virginia is expected to get a rare white Christmas. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in the highest elevations along with wind chill readings well below zero outside. Other areas are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow. The weather service also has issued a flash flood watch Thursday for eastern portions of the state. The last time an inch or more of snow was measured on the ground on Christmas morning occurred in 2010 in Huntington and Charleston.