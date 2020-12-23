Winter Storm Warning from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northern
and southern West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.
