Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and

central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact Holiday travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&