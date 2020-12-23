Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and
central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact Holiday travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&