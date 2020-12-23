Skip to Content

WV, others to get $1.85M in federal opioid misuse funding

West Virginia news from the Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators announced $1.85 million in federal funding for opioid misuse research and treatment programs in the state.

The bulk of the money will go to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

West Virginia University will also get $222,500 for drug abuse and addiction research.

The year-end spending legislation passed by Congress on Monday includes $3.95 billion to deal with opioid addiction nationwide.

It adds $1.5 billion to a grant program for states.

15% is set aside for West Virginia and other hard hit states.

