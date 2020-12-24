A mixed bag of wintry weather tonight and through Christmas Day, including snowfall and dangerously cold conditions

Santa is going to bring a mixed bag of weather for us heading into Christmas Eve night and through Christmas Day, including snowfall accumulations and dangerously cold conditions.

Expect widespread rainfall to continue throughout the better half of your Christmas Eve afternoon, with temperatures gradually decreasing into the afternoon and evening.

As the cold air surges into our viewing area this evening, rainfall will transition over to a brief freezing rain/sleet, before changing over to all snowfall into late evening and overnight hours.

We are expecting a variety of snowfall accumulations: Please see snowfall forecast below.

Snow will likely be widespread Christmas Eve night and become more scattered in nature throughout Christmas Day. The snow will be heavy at times, which will lead to dangerous driving conditions overnight and for Christmas Day. Staying off the roads for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day is strongly encouraged.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is issued for northern and western Pocahontas, western Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties to begin at 4PM Thursday and continue until 1PM Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is issued for southern and eastern Pocahontas county to begin at 7PM and continue until 10AM Friday. Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Giles, Bland and Wythe counties will begin at 4PM Thursday and continue until 6AM Friday.

We are also going to see dangerously cold conditions for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight, which could leading to a FLASH FREEZE. Meaning that wet roads could instantly turn to ice overnight.

Temperatures will stay in the teens throughout the day on Christmas, with occasional snow showers throughout the day. This will lead to dangerous/slick travel throughout the day.

A WIND ADVISORY is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county to begin at 7AM Thursday and continue until 10PM Thursday. Western Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Wythe and Giles counties is active and will remain active until 4PM Thursday.

We will remain breezy throughout Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day, with strong northwesterly flow filtering into the viewing area. This will make it feel much colder than what it actually is. Wind chill factors will feel like low single digits and below zero degrees tonight and through Christmas Day. Christmas night we are expecting wind chill factors to be below zero degrees.







The highest elevations could see wind chill values reach ten below zero degrees. Which is extremely dangerous and could lead to hypothermia or frostbite if outside for long periods of time. Be sure to bundle up and cover up your skin as much as possible and limit your time outdoors tonight, Christmas Day and into Christmas night.

Northern and western Pocahontas county is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY as wind chill values could read ten below zero throughout the day Friday and overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

High pressure will build into the viewing area for Saturday, allowing for drier and sunnier conditions to return for the weekend. Temperatures will gradually increase back in the 20s and 30s for Saturday and into the 40s by Sunday.