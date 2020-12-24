Afghan official: Women’s rights activist shot dead in north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Interior Ministry official says an Afghan women’s rights activist was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in northern Kapisa province, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says Freshta Kohistani was assassinated by unknown gunmen in the Kohistan district of Kapisa. Kohistani’s brother was wounded in the attack, he said. Kohistani, a former provincial council member, organized protests and raised awareness on social media about violence against women in Afghanistan. The attack was the latest amid relentless violence in Afghanistan even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.