Epicurious is righting cultural wrongs one recipe at a time

NEW YORK (AP) — With a new Black editor in chief and ambitious promises to do better, a little corner of the Conde Nast universe is taking racial and cultural injustice one recipe at a time. Since July, Epicurious has been scouring 55 years’ worth of recipes from a variety of Conde Nast magazines. They’re looking for objectionable titles, ingredient lists and stories told through a white American lens. The so-called Archive Repair Project at the resource site for home cooks is just one effort on a full plate of initiatives. Epicurious and Bon Appetit have been at the center of accusations of racial discrimination that also plague others in the food world.