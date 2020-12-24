France’s Macron leaving isolation after week with the virus

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron no longer has virus symptoms and is leaving isolation Thursday after a week with COVID-19. He is urging the French public to limit their contacts and to remain vigilant to keep infections under control during the Christmas holidays. Macron’s office says he is finishing a week of isolation at a presidential retreat in Versailles based on French health protocols, which recommend seven days of confinement. French authorities lifted virus restrictions for the holidays but infections remain high, and some doctors are urging new lockdown measures. France recorded nearly 15,000 new infections Wednesday and has seen nearly 62,000 confirmed virus-related deaths overall.