Greenbrier County community shows law enforcement support with the “Adopt a Cop” program

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Two community members with ties to law enforcement started the "Adopt a Cop" program in Greenbrier County.

The program is a way to show support through gifts to those who serve the community.

On Monday, law enforcement officers received presents, all donated by community members and local businesses.

"The response of everybody is just indescribable," said Brittany Ennis, the creator of the Greenbrier County Adopt a Cop program.

Ennis was inspired to start this program by her ties to the law enforcement community.

"My grandfather was the chief of police in Rainelle, he was a very well respected man," said Ennis. "My brother in law is an officer and I've got many friends in law enforcement so it's just part of my life."

While these connections inspired her to start the program, she was also inspired by movements such as "defund the police".

"They need to know they're still supported and loved in our community because of everything that's going on in the world today, they still need to know this," said Ennis. "You know, they do so much for us, they help protect and serve us and it's time to give back to them."

Ennis said the community chipped in to support the program, and within three days all 85 law enforcement officers and five canines were adopted. They all received gifts.

Joshua Martin, the Chief Deputy of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, said he really appreciates the community's support.



"Our guys, they took on this role to help people and they do that every day," said Martin. "I'm very proud of the public for stepping up and showing their support for us. We try to help those around us and it's nice to see when the public gives supports to us."

This project gave gifts to all the other law enforcement agencies in the county including Lewisburg PD, the State Police Detachment in Lewisburg, and the police departments in Alderson, Ronceverte, and Rainelle.

Ennis said this is something they hope they can do for years to come.

You can learn more about the Greenbrier County Adopt a Cop program here.