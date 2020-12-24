Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli jets have flown very low over parts of Lebanon, terrorizing residents on Christmas Eve. Some reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut. Minutes later, Syria’s official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province. There was no immediate word on what the target was or whether there were any casualties. Israeli jets regularly violate Lebanese airspace and have often struck inside Syria from Lebanese territory. But the flights early Friday were louder than usual, frightening residents of Beirut who have endured multiple crises in recent months.