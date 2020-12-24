Police: Couple steals $300 albino python from pet store

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Peabody, Massachusetts are looking for a couple who slithered away with a snake worth $300 from a city pet store. Police tell The Salem News the couple entered the Petco store around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The man asked if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python. When the employee said that is against store policy, the man offered to buy it. Police say the employee put the snake in a box and brought it to the register area. But the man grabbed the box, and he and the woman ran from the store and sped away in a car.