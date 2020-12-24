Rain switches to snow this evening; accumulations with dangerous cold temperatures are in store

Rain is the primary precipitation type throughout the afternoon. Heavy downpours are likely especially in the afternoon (11AM-3PM). Can't rule out the chances for some isolated flooding to occur.

Temperatures during the day will be mild hitting into the upper 40s and 50s.

During the evening cold air will stretch in changing rain to freezing rain/sleet then to plain snow. Snow is likely overnight and even during the day tomorrow.

SNOW DETAILS:

Snow accumulations are likely for the majority of the viewing area.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is issued for northern and western Pocahontas, western Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties to begin at 4PM Thursday and continue until 1PM Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is issued for southern and eastern Pocahontas county to begin at 7PM and continue unitl 10AM Friday. Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Giles, Bland and Wythe counties will behin at 4PM Thursday and continue until 6AM Friday.

A WIND ADVISORY is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county to begin at 7AM Thursday and continue until 10PM Thursday. Western Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Wythe and Giles counties is active and will remain active until 4PM Thursday.

Wind gusts will pick up to 30-45 MPH with some areas even witnessing gusts around 50 MPH. Winds will still be breezy overnight with gusts hitting 20-25 MPH.

During this evening temperatures will rapidly drop. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits tonight. Flash freeze is possible meaning wet roads could immediately turn to ice. Slick travel is going to be an issue overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the teens and lower 20s. With the breezy conditions still at hand our wind chill values will feel in the single digits and even below zero for some spots.

Northern and western Pocahontas county is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY as wind chill values could read ten below zero throughout the day Friday and overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

High pressure starts to build in for the weekend giving us dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will warm in to the upper 20s and 30s for Saturday with the 40s making a comeback on Sunday.