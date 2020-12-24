Raleigh County Commissioner reflects on his time in office

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Commissioner is looking back on the last year and half serving in this position.

Ron Hedrick has served on the County Commission since 2019, after Byrd White was appointed to a state position.

Members of the County Commission honored Hedrick with a plaque to say thanks for what he has accomplished during his time as a commissioner.

Hedrick said he has enjoyed getting to meet people and work with other to bring jobs into the county, and better the county.

As a military veteran, Hedrick said he has a passion for service and his time on the commission lined up with that passion and his other goals in life.

"You have goals in life and things that are dear to your heart, [and] it's nice when you can find a job or a position that actually offers those opportunities to do those things and that's what I found most pleasing," said Hedrick.

Hedrick said he is looking forward to continuing to serve Raleigh County in the New Year; as he plans to continue working with the local Humane Society, Parks and Recreation, and the Development Authority.