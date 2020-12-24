Rivera facing Carolina for first time as Washington coach

Washington hosts the Carolina Panthers in coach Ron Rivera’s first game against his former team. His new team would clinch the NFC East title with a win and a Giants loss to the Ravens. Christian McCaffrey could be out injured again. Dwayne Haskins is in line to make a second consecutive start at quarterback for Washington if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to play. Haskins was fined and stripped of his captaincy this week for violating COVID-19 protocol. Smith is dealing with a right calf injury. Washington could get running back Antonio Gibson back from a toe injury.