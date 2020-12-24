Rivera, Washington could clinch NFC East by beating Carolina

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington coach Ron Rivera’s first game against his old team could also be a chance for his new team to clinch the NFC East title. Washington would wrap up the NFL’s weakest division by beating the Carolina Panthers if the New York Giants lose to Baltimore. It’ll unquestionably be an emotional day for Rivera with a playoff berth potentially at stake against the team he led for the previous nine seasons. An unanswered question is who will start at quarterback for Washington. Veteran Alex Smith hopes to get the nod after missing last week against Seattle with a right calf injury.