Santa’s ‘grandchildren’ spread joy in Italian nursing homes

ALZANO LOMBARDO, Italy (AP) — The holiday spirit has reached a nursing home in northern Italy that was one of the country’s first to shut its doors to visitors when the coronavirus emerged nearby in late February. The bearers of glad tidings are the so-called “grandchildren of Santa Claus,” families and individuals who answered an Italian charity’s call to spread cheer to elderly care home residents who may live far from their loved ones or don’t have any left. After a grim year marked by death and loneliness, residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home received virtual visits and gifts from their volunteer grandchildren. One volunteer said she had lost both her grandparents this year “but I still wanted to be a grandchild.”