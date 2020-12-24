Skip to Content

Storms, tornadoes possible as severe weather rakes South

ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of the South were under a tornado watch as powerful storms whipped through Georgia, Alabama and other southern states. A tornado watch covered parts of southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle early Thursday. Forecasters said the same storm system would move into the Carolinas and parts of Virginia later Thursday. The national Storm Prediction Center says 4.2 million people in that region will be at an enhanced risk of severe storms Thursday. Forecasters say damaging wind gusts are among the main threats in the storm system.

Associated Press

