Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Justice High School 46
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54
Edison 58, Falls Church 54
Fairfax 67, John Lewis High School 42
Floyd County 90, Giles 63
Massaponax 61, Spotsylvania 29
Mathews 72, Charles City County High School 43
McLean 49, Westfield 47
Rappahannock County 43, Strasburg 41
Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37
Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32
South County 56, West Potomac 41
Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45
Union 64, Gate City 36
William Monroe 58, Skyline 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Amherst County vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.
Brentsville vs. William Monroe, ppd.
Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Craig County vs. Narrows, ccd.
East Rockingham vs. Clarke County, ccd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Alleghany, ccd.
King William vs. Mathews, ccd.
Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.
Millbrook vs. Fauquier, ccd.
Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. Centreville, ccd.
Western Albemarle vs. Spotswood, ccd.
Wilson Memorial vs. Turner Ashby, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 40, Justice High School 34
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40
Chantilly 49, Langley 39
Fairfax 53, John Lewis High School 34
Floyd County 64, Giles 19
Gate City 54, Union 40
Massaponax 57, Spotsylvania 51
McLean 53, Westfield 40
Narrows 57, Graham 50
Steward School 45, Cape Henry Collegiate 13
Strasburg 52, Rappahannock County 27
Tuscarora 35, Dominion 30
West Potomac 70, South County 22
William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43
William Monroe 61, Skyline 43
Woodgrove 49, Riverside 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.
Clarke County vs. East Rockingham, ccd.
Fauquier vs. Millbrook, ccd.
Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Radford vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
Sherando vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.
Spotswood vs. Fluvanna, ccd.
Spotswood vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.
Turner Ashby vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
