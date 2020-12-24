Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

12:27 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Justice High School 46

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54

Edison 58, Falls Church 54

Fairfax 67, John Lewis High School 42

Floyd County 90, Giles 63

Massaponax 61, Spotsylvania 29

Mathews 72, Charles City County High School 43

McLean 49, Westfield 47

Rappahannock County 43, Strasburg 41

Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37

Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32

South County 56, West Potomac 41

Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45

Union 64, Gate City 36

William Monroe 58, Skyline 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Amherst County vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.

Brentsville vs. William Monroe, ppd.

Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Craig County vs. Narrows, ccd.

East Rockingham vs. Clarke County, ccd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.

James River-Midlothian vs. Alleghany, ccd.

King William vs. Mathews, ccd.

Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.

Millbrook vs. Fauquier, ccd.

Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

W.T. Woodson vs. Centreville, ccd.

Western Albemarle vs. Spotswood, ccd.

Wilson Memorial vs. Turner Ashby, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 40, Justice High School 34

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40

Chantilly 49, Langley 39

Fairfax 53, John Lewis High School 34

Floyd County 64, Giles 19

Gate City 54, Union 40

Massaponax 57, Spotsylvania 51

McLean 53, Westfield 40

Narrows 57, Graham 50

Steward School 45, Cape Henry Collegiate 13

Strasburg 52, Rappahannock County 27

Tuscarora 35, Dominion 30

West Potomac 70, South County 22

William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43

William Monroe 61, Skyline 43

Woodgrove 49, Riverside 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.

Clarke County vs. East Rockingham, ccd.

Fauquier vs. Millbrook, ccd.

Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Radford vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

Sherando vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.

Spotswood vs. Fluvanna, ccd.

Spotswood vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.

Turner Ashby vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

