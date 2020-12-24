Winter Storm Warning from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northern

and southern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the local commute and holiday travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in

winter weather situations. A rapid drop in temperatures will

lead to a quick transition of rain to snow which will cause a

sudden decrease in visibility and rapid accumulation of snow and

ice on area roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

&&