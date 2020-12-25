Afghan army: 2 officers killed by roadside bomb in north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan army says at least two of its officers, including a battalion commander, have been killed by a roadside bomb. An army spokesman said their vehicle was hit Friday in the northern Balkh province. Two other soldiers were wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The army blamed the Taliban, who are active in the area and regularly launch attacks against security forces. Elsewhere, the Taliban announced Thursday the release of 30 imprisoned Afghan security personnel in the southern Kandahar province. It’s the first batch of prisoners released by the Taliban since the start of direct peace talks with the Afghan government in September.