Armenia’s prime minister offers to discuss early election

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister says he’s ready to discuss the possibility of holding an early parliamentary election. But he rejected the opposition’s demands to step down over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. Opposition supporters have rallied for weeks, urging Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down over the Nov. 10 peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. The Russia-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting. Pashinyan has defended the peace deal as a painful but necessary move. He said Friday that he was ready to hold consultations with the nation’s political parties to discuss calling an early parliamentary election next year.