Bluefield Union Mission hosts Christmas dinner

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Union Mission hosted its 89th Annual Christmas Dinner Friday.

The organization handed out a hot meal, toys and blankets for those in need.

Craig Hammond, the Bluefield Union Mission Director, said they reached even more people this year because of the pandemic.

"I've met families here today, that I haven't met before," he said. "I think the pandemic has something to do with that. In fact, one family... a young man was laid off due to the pandemic and just got a little behind on his bills. At Christmas time, we were able to fill that gap."

WVVA spoke with Hammond just as the food giveaway began, and Hammond said they had already given away over 100 plates with hours left to go.