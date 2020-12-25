Bluefield, Va. Man sparking hope through lights

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - "His lights are like the highlight of the Christmas season, because I can look out the kitchen window and see the beautiful lights that roger has put up," Connie Kitts said about her neighbor.

It's a hidden Christmas gem on the top of a hill in Bluefield, Virginia.

This is the home of Roger Rose, and it shines bright on Seville Avenue.

Lighting up his house has a special meaning, which started a decade ago after his wife died. Rose lights his house to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

"It's for everybody, it's not just for me and my wife and all, it's for everybody in the whole world," Christmas lights decorator, Roger Rose said. "I hope and pray that they can see them, even a sparkle of them. I know that my wife sees them, because she love Christmas."

The colors will catch your attention, but when you look even closer the lights also show a message.

"I hope and prays it becomes 'peace on earth' that's what we all ask for," Rose said.

Connie Kitts is Rose's neighbor. She says the lights help her cope with the loss of her own parents.

"The lights are meaningful in a deeper sense, because that's what he does it for," Kitts said.

Rose was married to his wife for 34 years. He believes the lights are a way of communicating with his wife.

"When I see this I think of her," Rose said with emotion.

For Kitts, she hopes the colorful lights will lift spirits during these dark times.

"There's something about lights that give you hope. It's something about the contrast between the darkness, and then all these beautiful lights that you suddenly see and I think that's what makes it really, really special, and then all of that contrast that's in the dark," Kitts said.

And even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, Rose wants everyone to look up at his lights and remember that we can all do a little something to inspire those around us by sparking hope and lighting the way.

Rose says he's lost count on how many lights he has placed on his home. He adds that he will continue to put up Christmas lights every year, as long he's still physically able to so.