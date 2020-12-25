I’m dreaming of a white Christmas (also a bitter cold one!)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains active for all of the viewing area. Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Monroe, Giles, Bland and Wythe counties will be under the advisory until 4PM Friday. Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and Pocahontas counties will be under the advisory until 1PM.

Merry Christmas! Today we are still tracking some light, scattered snow showers throughout the day. Could see roughly a trace to an inch or more throughout the viewing area. All the Winter Storm Warnings have been cancelled (Winter Weather Advisory still in effect though!)

Starting off Christmas morning on a cold note! Temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s and really we look to stay put with these temperatures all day.

Breezy conditions remain with wind gusts hitting 20-30 MPH at times. This will help make us feel even cooler than the thermometer is reading. Wind chill values during the day will be in the single digits and below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is out until 12PM Saturday for northern and western Pocahontas county.

Also, the windy conditions will make poor visibility due to blowing snow. Need to be aware of slick travel throughout the rest of today and tonight. Snow does come to an end overnight as high pressure builds back in, but temperatures will be even colder tonight than what we saw last night! Lows will fall into the single digits!

Waking up tomorrow morning wind chill values will be in the single digits, below zero and even ten below zero.

Saturday's high temperatures will warm into the upper 20s and 30s with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s. By Sunday we welcome the 40's again. Should remain dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend.