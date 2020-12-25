Man arrested after fatally shooting person in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - At around 7:15 AM this morning, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East Whitby Road in Shady Spring, WV.

The victim was transported to Raleigh County General Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After investigation, it was discovered that the shooting had originally occured on Blackhawk Lane in Cool Ridge.

The shooter was identified by investigators as 24-year-old Deven Michael Pratt of Cool Ridge, WV and was later arrested by detectives.

Pratt has been charged with murder and will be held in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the family.