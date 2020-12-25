Marks lifts Buffalo to 17-10 Camellia Bowl win over Marshall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl. Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls against one of the nation’s top run defenses. Grant Wells took Marshall to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.