Morocco acquires 65 million vaccine doses from China, UK

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco announced it has acquired 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca. The North African kingdom is preparing to launch a COVID-19 vaccination program aiming to immunize 80% of the country’s adult population. The government did not indicate whether the vaccines were purchased or provided by Covax, the global project to provide vaccines to developing countries, or a combination of both. An official in the government’s COVID scientific committee said he expects vaccination to start in the coming days. The health minister said authorities are already carrying out simulations at all the immunization sites.