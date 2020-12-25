No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Liberty meet in Cure Bowl

A pair of strong running offenses will be on display when ninth-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina faces No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl. Running back CJ Marable has rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina. Liberty features former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 2,040 yards while also gaining a team-leading 807 yards on the ground. The game could come down to which defense has the most success controlling the line of scrimmage. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing. Coastal Carolina is 15th.