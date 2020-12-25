Police: Officers shoot, kill man who shot 2 teens, killing 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man firing into a crowd in northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning hit two teenagers, killing one, before he was shot and killed by two police officers. Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to a fight in the Port Richmond neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Police said a 43-year-old man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired into the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old youth and a 17-year-old youth, both in the neck. Both officers fired at the shooter, striking him several times. The suspect and the 15-year-old youth were pronounced dead at a hospital and the other teen was listed in stable condition.