Snow winds down tonight, but the wind & cold remain

High pressure will be inching toward our area overnight as the frontal system that brought us measurable snow heads out of the area. Spotty snow showers will continue on and off across our western facing slopes through sundown, eventually tapering off by 8-9 PM tonight.

Overnight, temperatures will drop dangerously low, into the teens and single digits. We look to stay breezy overnight, and become gusty again into Saturday despite the drying trend. Wind chills will likely dip to around or below zero for many late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Make sure you and your pets/livestock are safe and warm! Wind chills will likely remain in the teens and 20s tomorrow, though actual high temperatures will be closer to the 30 degree mark.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Bland, Wythe, Tazewell, and Giles counties tonight-early Saturday morning.

Saturday otherwise looks sunny and dry. Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold again with lows in the 20s and teens, but winds should recede a bit more by Sunday. Sunday looks a bit more comfortable, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and partly cloudy skies.

A weak frontal system could bring us a few showers Monday. A stronger system could possibly bring us another round of rain and snow New Year's Eve into New Year's Day! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast.