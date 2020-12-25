Tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

BLUEFIELD W. VA. (WVVA) - Frigid and freezing temperatures can pose serious threats to your home, as frozen pipes can lead to damage.

Dee Braun, an administrator at DCI/Shires Property Management, said frozen pipes can lead to a pipe bursting, which is expensive and can be detrimental to your home or apartment.

"It can cause a lot of damage, and it can cost a lot," said Shires. "Not only can it damage flooring, drywall, carpeting, and bottoms of cabinetry and stuff in your apartment, it can also cause a lot of serious damage in the apartment below you with their ceilings and maybe even dripping on their personal belongings."

Not only can repairing the damage be costly, it could also be a lengthy process.

"It's probably not going to take that long to fix it, the pipe, but to get in there and replace any damaged flooring or ceiling tiles of anything, or anything like that could take a week," said Braun.



According to consumerreports.org, there are steps people can take to prevent their pipes from freezing, such as: opening cabinet doors to let air circulate, letting the sink drip slowly, and keeping the thermostat set no lower than 55 degrees.

Braun said taking these steps to prevent a frozen or burst pipe is necessary because not repairing damages caused by burst pipes can lead to other problems such as mold and rot.

