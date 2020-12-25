Skip to Content

Winter Storm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Last updated today at 4:18 am
3:09 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wyoming

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northern
and southern West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the local commute and holiday travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.

