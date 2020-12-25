Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Off and on snow showers with additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact local commutes and holiday travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief heavy snow showers are possible that

could quickly reduce visibilities and re-coat surfaces with

snow in a short period of time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

