Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Off and on snow showers with additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact local commutes and holiday travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief heavy snow showers are possible that
could quickly reduce visibilities and re-coat surfaces with
snow in a short period of time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.
&&