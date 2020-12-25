Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Last updated today at 7:08 am
6:07 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wyoming

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Off and on snow showers with additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact local commutes and holiday travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief heavy snow showers are possible that
could quickly reduce visibilities and re-coat surfaces with
snow in a short period of time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.

&&

