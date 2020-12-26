2020 Top Moments: #6 The Appalachian Amateur Returns

(WVVA)- The Appalachian Amateur golf tournament made its triumphant return to Finscastle this August.

The former Pocahontas Amateur welcomed in former champions as well as the next generations of amateur golfers to Bluefield, but it was a familiar face who would take home the gold.

Garland Green, who won the Pocahontas four-straight years from 2008 to 2011, became the inaugural Appalachian Amateur champion after posting a 2-under on Fincastle's back nine.