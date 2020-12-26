6 men wounded in shooting while filming music video

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police say six men were shot near Boston while filming a music video and two of them have life-threatening injuries. Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec tells news outlets the men were found Saturday scattered along a dead-end street. Kmiec says it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made as of Saturday night. The six men were taken to hospitals for treatment. Lynn is about 10 miles northeast of Boston.