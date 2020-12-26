Bill seeks a new special designation for Great Dismal Swamp

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia congressman has introduced a bill that would designate the Great Dismal Swamp a National Heritage Area, which could bring federal funding for historic preservation. The Virginian-Pilot reports U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin has filed the measure, which is backed by a collaborative that includes local Native American tribes, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association for the Study of African American Life & History. The swamp in Virginia and North Carolina is already recognized as a National Wildlife Refuge. It served for centuries as a safe-haven for thousands of Native Americans and Black people escaping slavery.