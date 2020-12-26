French investigators to question Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese official says a team of French investigators will come to Beirut next month to participate in interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn. The official on Saturday gave no specific date or details of what information the investigators would be seeking from Ghosn. The 66-year-old former auto executive is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of Renault-Nissan alliance. Information about investigations is secret under French law. French judicial officials did not respond to requests for comment. Ghosn, a Lebanese, Brazilian and French national, fled Japan in a dramatic escape that drew headlines last year, arriving in Lebanon on Dec. 30, 2019.