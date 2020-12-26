In the race to return Christmas gifts, tips to save

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Tight pants...short shirts...the race to return is on at retailers across the Two Virginias. In year's past, the day after Christmas is typically the busiest day for returns in the U.S.



While the Pandemic could bring more shoppers returning their gifts by mail, Nancy Lane of Beckley was one of many shoppers still returning items in-person on Saturday.



"I bought a sweater for my mom and jeans for my sister that don't fit. So I have to return them."



According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 10 percent of items purchased during the holidays will end up back on the shelves. But with an estimated 2 billion dollars in fraudulent returns during the holidays, many retails are cracking down.



While it is no secret that policies vary from store to store, there are a few strategies that can help you along the way. Among them is realizing that the receipt is more important than the tag. According to Paula Mullins, the owner of the Carpenter's Loft in Beckley, that's because prices tend to get lower as the season goes on.



"A receipt shows if it was on sale, at what percentage. We go different percentages through the season."



Without a receipt, though, many stores will still allow customers to exchange an item with the tag. Stores like Wal-mart are now limiting the number of receipt-less returns down to three transactions every 45 days.



The end goal is for businesses to be able to boost their bottom line in a year that's had it's ups and downs.



While Mullins had to change her strategy to include Facebook lives and curbside delivery during the shutdown, she was pleased by the boost in business by the end of the year.



"It's actually been our best season yet. People are wanting to support small businesses and they haven't wanted to be out in the crowds. I think they just want to support small businesses because they've been struggling this year."



