Millions face new UK virus restrictions; border chaos eases

LONDON (AP) — Tough new coronavirus restrictions have begun in the United Kingdom, with Scotland and Northern Ireland under tighter measures. Six million more people in England were also effected. The aim is to try to halt a new variant of the virus that is believed to spread more quickly. Measures that were eased for Christmas day in Wales have also been re-imposed. Britain’s Transport Secretary says that more than 15,000 truck drivers have been tested for the coronavirus, with very few positive cases reported. Trucks had backed up for miles in southeast England over the last few days after France briefly closed its border to the U.K. and demanded that all drivers be tested.