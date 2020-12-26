Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 2 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A series of explosions has hit the Afghan capital, killing at least two police officers and wounding another two plus a civilian. Police say the officers died and a civilian was hurt when a magnetic bomb attached to a police vehicle detonated in western Kabul. Two other police were wounded when a bomb attached to their car exploded earlier in southern Kabul. A third magnetic bomb detonated in eastern Kabul but caused no casualties. There are reports of at least two other blasts elsewhere in the city but police have no immediate details. The latest attacks come as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators held talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.