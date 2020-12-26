Shots fired at Valley View Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WVVA) - WVVA's sister station, WSLS in Roanoke, is reporting that one person is hospitalized after a shooting at the Valley View Mall.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 Saturday night about gunfire inside the mall. Officers were on scene just minutes later. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman says four shots were fired

Police confirm Roanoke Fire EMS transported the victim to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mall officials say several people were in a verbal altercation leading up to the shooting.

The Roanoke County Police and Virginia State Police also responded, helping to clear the mall.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.