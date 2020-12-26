Turnout among young voters key to Georgia Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Strong turnout among voters under 30 nationwide helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to victory over Trump in the November election. Young voters were key to Biden’s narrow win in Georgia. He beat Trump by just under 12,000 votes in the state. Now the national spotlight is on Georgia’s Senate races. The campaigns and voter mobilization groups are furiously working to make sure young voters turnout for the state’s Jan. 5 runoff elections. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock face Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. About 6 in 10 voters under 30 in Georgia backed Biden over Trump in November. Democrats are hoping to build on that momentum.